Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says indirect primary is a breeding ground for corruption.

Sani said this while responding to division in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over primaries for the 2019 elections.

The party had initially adopted indirect primary for all elective positions apart from the presidential but later changed to direct primary for all.

Briefing reporters at the end of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau state, had said it was agreed that state chapters which prefer indirect primaries would be allowed to take a decision on it.

Indirect primary election would require delegates to choose the party’s candidate while direct primary is a process where interested members of the party vote for a candidate.

Commenting via his Twitter handle on Monday, Sani said condoning indirect primary as a party would mean creating an avenue for corruption to thrive.

“If we fight corruption as a government and condone it as a party, we become moral “moral mullatoes”. Indirect Primaries is a breeding ground for corruption, an incubator for corruption and a creche for corruption,” he tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the ruling party over the disagreement over its primaries.