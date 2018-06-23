An aggrieved senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Sani, has thrown his support behind a former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, to succeed as the party chairman.

Baring any last minute change, Mr Oshiomhole, will emerge as the national chairman of the party after Clement Ebri, his major contender withdrew from the race some days ago.

In the party’s national convention slated to hold on Saturday, party members including Mr Sani are expected to show their grievances in the ballot.

In a statement sent to newsmen early Saturday, the Kaduna Central senator described his party in its present form as “unruly” with a broom únable to clean the political space.

“In the last three years under Oyegun APC oscillate between Libya, Syria and Yemen situations.

“In the last three years APC’s Broom was stained by the Feaces of inequities and glued by the mucus of injustices.

“In the last three years APC became an unruly ruling party presiding over ruins of its sub chapters.

“Chief Oyegun is leaving behind an APC that he fashioned and erected on a heap of fraudulent congresses, Cold War and civil war. Chief Oyegun is leaving behind hatchets buried with leaves. Chief Oyegun is literally leaving behind Grenades covered with flowers of which Comrade Adams must detonate.

“In the last three years under the outgoing leadership of the party, APC’s Broom was unable to clean the political space and even itself but rather became part of the nation’s refuse and sewage waste.”

Mr Sani is a frequent critic of the party and political leadership of the APC. His recent criticism came with a threat to dump the party if issues arising from ‘illegitimate’ and ‘illegal’ congresses are not properly addressed.

In his Saturday statement, Mr Sani expressed optimism that Mr Oshiomole will lead the party into a desired future.

“I believe Comrade Adams can take the party out of the woods and lead it to a new path and a new future. However, I advise that Adams must resist the blackmail and the stranglehold of the Lucifers within the party,” he said.