Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP One Umbrella Project in Kwara state, have said that the return of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the party will assist to dislodge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, coordinator of the group, Comrade Ben Duntoye, flanked by other PDP leaders from all the three senatorial districts of the state, debunked the speculation that Saraki would not accommodate old members of the opposition party.

They said Saraki as the national leader of the PDP will be fair to all members of the party, not only in Kwara but Nigeria as a whole. The PDP leaders, who welcomed Saraki back to the party, said that the government of President Buhari had brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

“And here in Kwara state, we cannot isolate ourselves from the misrule of President Buhari, that is a more insightful reason why Senator Saraki’s return to the PDP is beyond a Kwara phenomenon.

“The PDP One Umbrella Project is a bridge-building caucus in the Kwara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party.

Our objectives are borne out of the need to ensure a bigger, stronger and united party.

“We believe strongly that development and service to the people is key and should be paramount in politics.”