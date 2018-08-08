Senate President Bukola Saraki has arrived Minna, capital of Niger State, to hold a private meeting with the former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida.

The meeting is taking place at the Hilltop residence of the former military dictator.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Saraki landed at Minna International Airport at about 4.10 PM and drove straight to the hilltop home of the former maximum ruler.

It was not clear whether Saraki came to discuss his presidential ambition with Babangida.

At a world press conference earlier on Wednesday, Saraki sidestepped a question about his presidential ambition, saying he would answer the question on another day.

“We are here today about the democracy of this country, and that is what is important to me and to all of us that are here.

“I think when the time is right I will talk on your issue; but today, we are talking about democracy in Nigeria, to defend the rule of law,” he said in response to a reporter’s question as to whether or not he would run as president.