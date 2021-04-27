Former President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, has advised the Federal Government to seek help wherever it could to address the escalating insecurity in the country.

Saraki, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that calling for help in the present situation of the country was not a sign of weakness.

He said he was worried over cases of violence, kidnapping and terrorism recorded on Monday in Anambra, Kaduna, Yobe, Niger, Lagos states and many parts of the country.

The ex-senate president reiterated the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to convene meeting of all those who could help in finding solutions to the problem at hand.

”The people include former presidents and heads of state, serving and former chief justices, serving and former presiding officers of the National Assembly.

”Others include serving and former heads of security agencies, traditional rulers with relevant experience, leaders of the private sector, development partners and friends of Nigeria in the international community,” he said.

The former senate president said that the meeting must hold expeditiously and be followed by immediate actions.

“l know there are many people who believe the fact that this suggestion is coming from a source outside government is a good reason for the president to ignore it.

“I think the attitude this time around must be different. This is definitely not a time for partisanship or for people to play politics with the lives of the citizenry and the future of the country.

”The security of lives and property is the first and most important duty of government and it should be taken seriously.





“My suggestion here is an appeal made out of genuine concern with what is going on in our dear country,” the senator said.

He called on the National Assembly to be more assertive in finding solutions to the issue of insecurity.

“They must stand up and put Nigeria first before any other consideration. It is by doing this that they can genuinely help the government and their constituents,” Saraki said.

He also called on the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to do all that was necessary to help the administration get solutions to the national crisis.

He further said this was the time for party leaders to be part of the search for solution and getting the government to act swiftly in implementing good ideas that would return normalcy and the path of genuine development.

“Even those of us in the opposition party recognise the fact we can only exist if we continue to have a country.

”Thus, we are willing to cooperate with the government in finding solutions to this problem.

“Our former leaders, I am sure, are ready, willing, and able to assist the government with their wealth of experience.

“With their active role in combating the COVID-19 crisis, even the private sector has shown that if called upon at any time and on any issue, it is ready to help solve this crisis.

“Our friends in the international community have also demonstrated their willingness to help us out.

“However, all these actors will not jump into the arena without the government facilitating their intervention.

”The government needs to call on them before this problem consumes all of us,” he said.