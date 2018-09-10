Senate President Bukola Saraki says Nigerians need a president that they can be proud of.

Saraki, who is seeking to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this when he visited delegates and party executives in Benue state to seek their support.

The number three citizen said he wants to become the next president because “Nigeria is at a crossroad”, and he wants to unite the country.

“It is time to have a leader that is capable, it is time to have a leader, when you see a president talk and stand, you will say I am proud that is my president,” Saraki said.

“I need your support to become the presidential candidate of the PDP and to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is time that we lead. It is time that we provide leadership for this country.

“See, when you need a friend, I am here at any time to support the people of Benue state. I have shown it and I will continue to show it, because today in Nigeria, we are at a cross road. We need to unite this country. We need to make everybody have a sense of belonging.

“We need to ensure that we are all sitting equally on the table of Nigeria. Nobody is going to protect us more than ourselves, nobody is going to develop us more than ourselves, nobody is going to care for us more than ourselves.

“It is our ambition because I know with your support, if I am there, Benue state is there. You know I will not allow any harm to come to Benue state.”