President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has described as baseless accusation by All Progressives Congress (APC) that he was the worst president the National Assembly had produced in the country.

Saraki said in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Thursday, that the comments by the APC was prompted by alleged plans by the party to “subvert democracy”.

He said “we can’t descend into the gutter with these characters.

“Apparently, they have not recovered from the shock of their Tuesday’s failed attempt to subvert democracy.”

The APC had in earlier in a statement by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, said that Saraki was not fit for office of president of the senate.

The party said, “In every democratic country, the position of the Senate President is one of the highest political offices one can attain.

“It is a position reserved for the best of the best, experienced and exemplary politicians who by their character and conduct in public offices, the younger generation look up to as role models.”

It alleged that in terms of exemplary personage, the reverse is the case in respect of Saraki who had been involved in one controversy or the other, including budget-padding, filibustering and legislative rascality.