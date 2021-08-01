Senator Saraki ‘back home’ after being quizzed by EFCC

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is back home after being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday in Abuja.

A statement issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu from Saraki’s Media Office confirmed that Saraki went to the EFCC’s office on Saturday afternoon, on his own volition.

It said Saraki visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission might have wanted to raise with him.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former Chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Saraki, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions.

“He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention,” it said.