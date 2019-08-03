<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A minister-designate, Gbemisola Saraki, has described the 43 persons the Senate confirmed as ministers on Tuesday as decent and honourable people.

Saraki, who is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees from Kwara State, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Her claim came at a time where there were growing criticisms over Buhari’s choices of second term ministers.

Individuals and groups have been faulting the list especially as it relates to some of the nominees said to be undergoing investigation on corruption-related matters.

But Saraki claimed that majority, if not all of them, are upright and decent.

She said, “As we join hands across the many divides of our beautiful rainbow, we are reminded of the responsibility to the many men and women who look to us for their tomorrow.

“I thank you all for your support and prayers during my screening as a ministerial nominee of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Vast majority, if not all of the 43 ministers-designate are upright, decent, honourable men and women, who have come into politics, not to feather their nests, but because they have heeded the call of public service.

“I for one, with this nomination, feel deeply honoured and humbled by the faith, trust and confidence that our President, Muhammadu Buhari has shown in me. For this, I thank him deeply.

“It is on this basis, in this spirit, and with this conviction that I shall seek to discharge my duty, obligations and responsibility, so help me God.”