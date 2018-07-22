The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Sunday stated that he will make his position known to Nigerians on which political party he would join very soon.

Speaking with reporters shorty after the 4th convocation of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, Saraki stressed that his position would be made public when the time comes.

He also congratulated his colleague, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his emergence as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Osun State gubernatorial poll.

According to him, “I congratulate him. Apart from being a member of the PDP, he is a colleague of mine in the Senate. I could see he is popular and well accepted. So, I wish him all the best in the election ahead.”

Speaking on the defection rumour, Saraki said he will tell Nigerians which party he belongs when it is time.

He said: “As I said recently, when it is time, I will tell Nigerians where I am and I am going to do that very soon.”