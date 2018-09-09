Senate president and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki has said the leaders Nigeria needs cannot be mediocre, as they must have the energy and vision to entrench justice and egalitarianism for all citizens, irrespective of ethnicity and religion.

He said this in Umuahia, Abia State capital, yesterday, while addressing PDP leaders and stakeholders to canvass their support in his bid to fly the party’s presidential flag in 2019.

He said he was seeking to become president in order to redress the glaring injustice in the country, which he said, is most pronounced now than ever.

Accompanied by three Abia State Senators, Theodore Orji; Mao Ohuabunwa; and Enyi Abaribe, as well as Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi State, Saraki urged Nigerians to vote out the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari and replace them with himself and the PDP.

According to him, his long political career spanning over a decade has adequately equipped him with the necessary experience and exposure to hold the exalted office of the President.

Meanwhile, The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Campaign Organisation (ABSCO) has appointed Mr. Ilemona Onoja, as its spokesperson.