The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday accused Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and Ministers of sponsoring protests against the National Assembly.

Hundred of Protesters stormed the National Assembly entrance early on Tuesday morning to protest against alleged budget padding and constituency projects in the 2018 budget singed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Saraki, who spoke during plenary, accused the governors and ministers of instigating the protesters.

He said this after Senator Barnabas Gemade called the attention of the lawmakers to the protest.

The Senate president reiterated that funds for constituency projects are not given to the lawmakers and it was the executive that implements them.

Saraki said: “For Nigerians being used – people are taking advantage of the poverty in the country and what is saddening about it is that those who are doing this are those who are part of government.

“This does not help the unity of the arms of government.

“Mr. President needs to investigate this and call to order – there is no secret in this.

“If you go out there, those boys will tell you where they are collecting the money from; the minister giving them the money, the governor that is giving them the money and these are governors, ministers in the same ruling party.

“So, I rarely don’t understand how they will promote unity with these kind of things.

“There is need for these kind of activities to stop.

“If we keep weakening this institution, it will hurt us down the line when we need them.

“Those showing rascality, irresponsibility should be called to order because they are taking advantage of these young ones.

“If there is something wrong with the implementation, it is the Executive.

“We don’t award the contract, we don’t release the money.

“Those behind the protest should desist.

“It is not in the interest of the unity of this country.”

Speaking earlier, Senator Isah Misau disclosed that those sponsoring protests against the National Assembly are people close to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Misau: “The demonstration you are seeing outside is organised by a serving minister.

“It is a product of a sitting government.

“A lot of money was to be used on the National Assembly to declare that seat vacant.

“These same people looking for the seat of Mr. President are now the good boys around the President.

“The people that want to bring you down.”