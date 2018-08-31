Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said it was his intention to put the Not Too Young to Run group in an invidious position, when he declared his presidential ambition at a function organised by the group.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Oloniyonu on Friday, said the group had no “prior knowledge of the content of Senate President’s remarks.

He said: “The announcement by the Senate President that he intends to throw his hat into the ring to contest for the Presidency was made in good faith to young PDP aspirants, partly as a symbolic act of encouragement.

“It was not the intent of the Senate President to put the group or its leadership in an invidious position.

“The Senate President appreciates the contribution of the group to the development of our democracy.”

He promised to continue to work closely with young people across the country in order to make Nigeria a better place for all.