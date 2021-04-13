



A former president of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has hailed the successful conclusion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West zonal congress.

Newsmen report that at the end of voting in the just concluded PDP South-West zonal congress on Monday evening, a one-time deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja emerged the new zonal chairman.

In a post shared on his social media handles on Tuesday morning, Saraki congratulated Arapaja, who was returned as the South-West zonal chairman of the PDP, and all the new zonal executive committee members.





Saraki wished them well in their respective assignments and urged them to work towards achieving the ongoing reformation of the party.

Saraki wrote: “I congratulate the leaders and stakeholders of our great party, PDP, for the successful conclusion of the PDP South-West Zonal Congresses yesterday.

“I also congratulate Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, who was returned as the South-West Zonal Chairman of the PDP, and all the new zonal executives of our party in the region.

“As you all prepare to embark on your respective assignments in the zonal Exco, I wish you all the best. It is my hope that you will all continue to work towards the ongoing reformation of our party.”