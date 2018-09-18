Nigerian Senate president and 2019 presidential hopeful Bukola Saraki said he has the formula for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce the next governor of Lagos state in the 2019 elections.

Lagos state since 19 years of democratic rule has been governed by parties spearheaded by the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

Tinubu has been a major determinant on successive governors and governments in the state, having endorsed current minister for power, works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola to succeed him and the emergence of the incumbent Akiwunmi Ambode.

But, Saraki, who is a presidential aspirant of the PDP, said he possesses the strategy on how to neutralise the influence of godfathers in Lagos state.

The Senate president said this during his nationwide consultation with PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat in Lagos state.

“What you have been fighting for many years, you will have it during the coming election because you now have somebody that has intention and charisma to deal with those disturbing you,” Saraki said.

“I have a medicine of the man who regards himself as the godfather of Lagos State. We have their formula, come next year, PDP will take over Lagos.”

Saraki warned Nigerians to be mindful presidential aspirants promising to restructure the country if elected into power, noting that restructuring could not be actualised by the president alone.

He said restructuring agenda requires the input of the legislature.

Saraki said, “Many aspirants will tell you that they will restructure Nigeria, but don’t let them deceive you because restructuring is not something only a president can do because certain laws also need to change.

“So you need a president that has the political sagacity to carry people along,” he said: “But there are very few aspirants today that possess such charisma. Once I assume office, I will devolve more powers to the state.’’