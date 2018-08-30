Senate President Bukola Saraki has formally declared to run for the office of the president of Nigeria under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Saraki made this declaration on Thursday at Sheraton hotel where he met with young aspirants of the PDP.

He recently defected from the ruling party, APC, to the PDP.

His declaration comes a day after another PDP senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also declared to run for president.

LIVE VIDEO: The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has just declared his intention to seek the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #GrowNigeria Link: https://t.co/fRwQvEahyN — Olu W. Onemola (@OnemolaOlu) August 30, 2018