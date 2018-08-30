President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has formally declared to run for the office of the president of Nigeria under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Saraki made this declaration on Thursday at Sheraton hotel where he met with young aspirants of the PDP.

He recently defected from the ruling party, APC, to the PDP.

His declaration comes a day after another PDP senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also declared to run for president.

