Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki has, after weeks of speculation, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress,” Saraki said on Tuesday.

