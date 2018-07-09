Barely twenty-four hours after the Supreme Court absolved him of any wrongdoing in the false assets declaration allegation levelled against him, Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the Federal Government wasted three years in its attempt to incriminate him.

He declared that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had made Nigerians proud through the signature project.

The Senate president stated that his confrontation with the Federal Government through the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) started the moment he became the Senate president.

He noted that the three years the Federal Government spent fighting him would have been used for the development of Nigeria.

Saraki charged Nigerians to continue to fight for the development of the country.

He declared that Rivers State was safe for major investments as exemplified by the presence of Indorama.

The Senate president spoke while commissioning the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road reconstructed by Governor Wike Saturday night.

He noted that the road was important because it would enhance investment opportunities in the state.

“This is a road that is significant in the sense that it is from here that investors will come into the state.

“If you stand here and look across, you will be proud to be a Nigerian. Looking up there, I can see Nigeria is working and it can work better.”

He said from the projects commissioned in Rivers State within the period, it was obvious that Governor Wike was focused, with the Rivers people fully in support of him.

He advised Nigerians not to lose focus and hope, saying that the country would eventually work.

“We are determined that there will be peace in this country. Those that don’t do the right thing will be sanctioned for not doing the right thing.

“We are determined that from every part of the country, this country belongs to us,” he said.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Nyesom Wike stated that with the Senate president, Nigerians – irrespective of their political affiliation – would continue to fight the forces of darkness.