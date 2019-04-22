<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki Monday said the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, description of the National Assembly under his leadership as corrupt and antagonistic to the presidency as “untruth, fallacies and misrepresentations.”

“The statement was another effort to sell a concocted narrative about the Eighth National Assembly and its leadership,” Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Senate President said in a statement.

Tinubu in a statement on Sunday accused Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of House of Representatives, of deliberately delaying the passage of c and distorted the annual spending plan with the aim of profiting off the distortions.

“Just look at the way Saraki, Dogara and their ilk hijacked the budget process these past four years. National budgets were delayed and distorted as these actors repeatedly sought to pad budgets with pet projects that would profit them,” a statement released by Tinubu’s media office said on Sunday evening.