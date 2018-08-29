Senate President Bukola Saraki has condemned the refusal to allow Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano, use Eagle Square to make the declaration of his presidential ambition.

He said the move sends a wrong message about the country’s democracy.

Yusuph Olaniyonu, special adviser on media & publicity to the senate president, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The senate president said the development has shown the level of tolerance in the country’s politics.

“The refusal to allow senator Kwankwaso to utilize the Eagle Square for his presidential declaration, despite an earlier approval, sends a wrong message about our democracy, particularly the tolerance level in our politics,” he said.

“That square belongs to all Nigerians because it was built with public funds. We hope this is not what we will be seeing as we approach the 2019 general election.”

On August 20, the venue was approved for Kwankwaso’s use after he applied for it and paid a sum of N2.2 million.

The senator representing Kano central used Rasy International and Properties Limited, a private firm, to apply for the venue.

But on August 27, the Integrated Facility Management Services Limited, the firm in charge of Eagle Square, said the event would no longer at the venue.

“We are sorry to inform you that the event can no longer hold on the said date because it is a political event and the 29th of August, 2018 happens to be a work day, as it would disrupt the usual work flow of the federal secretariat,” the firm said in a letter written to Rasy International.

“We apologise for the oversight on our part to note the date in relation to the nature of the event. We regret every inconvenience caused by this.”