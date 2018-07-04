The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress.

Saraki said this in reaction to the formation of a new party, Reformed APC, by some aggrieved members on Wednesday, a development to which his name had been linked.

But he said shortly after the formation of the party became public knowledge that he remains a member of the APC.

In fact, his aide on New Media, Olu Onemola, said the president of the Senate was in a meeting with the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as at press time.