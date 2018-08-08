Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied allegations he compromised Lawal Daura, the director-general of the Department of State Services who was sacked yesterday.

Mr Saraki has been accused by the ruling All Progressives Congress and its supporters online that he was the one who plotted the controversial blockade of the National Assembly.

Mr Daura was sacked on Tuesday, amidst claims that he was working with Mr Saraki to undermine the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker responded to the claim on Wednesday at a press briefing, which his media office tagged as a ‘world press conference’, saying it was counter-intuitive.

“Let us not insult the intelligence of Nigerians,” Mr Saraki said of the attacks, adding that he was also a victim of alleged recklessness of security chiefs, including Mr Daura.

Mr Saraki also mentioned that his security detail was recently reduced, as well as that of Speaker Yakubu Dogara, all without recourse to due process.