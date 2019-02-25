



Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has denied reports that Saraki congratulated APC senator-elect, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oloriegbe, the APC candidate, who contested against Saraki in the Saturday National Assembly election, won the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Olaniyonu in a statement on Monday urged party supporters to disregard the report which claimed Saraki conceded defeat to Oloriegbe.

He said:“The position of the Saraki camp will be communicated to the public later today (Monday).’’

“The public should disregard any fictitious statements being issued and shared on WhatsApp. Our position on the election will be communicated later today.

“In the interim, the APC should stop issuing statements congratulating itself and ascribing it to our camp,’’ he said.