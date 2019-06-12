<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan on his emergence as the President of the 9th Senate.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Saraki also congratulated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the new Deputy Senate President as well as Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, on their emergence as the new presiding officers.

“Congratulations to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and Deputy Speaker Idris Wase as they begin their journey as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.

“As you set forth on your legislative endeavours in the next four years, I ask that you always put the Nigerian people first in all that you do and protect the integrity of the legislative institution.

“I wish you all, Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members, utmost success as you work to serve our nation and its great people,” Saraki said.

Lawan, who succeeds Saraki, polled 79 votes to defeat his only contender, Ali Ndume, who polled 28 votes.

Omo-Agege emerged his vice, after polling 68 votes to defeat former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who polled 37 votes.

‘Gbaja’, as fondly called, succeeds Yakubu Dogara. He polled 283 votes to defeat Umar Bago who garnered 76 votes.

Wase, who was elected unopposed, succeeds Yusuf Lasun.