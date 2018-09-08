Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki said he is confident of unseating president Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s elections should he emerge presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

To emerge PDP’s presidential ticket Saraki has to win the party’s October 6 primaries which is keenly contested by former Vice president Atiku Abubakar, former senate president David Mark, former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, amongst others.

Saraki, who met with PDP stakeholders in Owerri, Imo state capital urged party faithfuls to work in support of each other for the elections.

The Senate President stated that voting out Buhari is the “only way to ensure national unity and security”.

He said: “I will continue to fight for the masses. We have to change the leadership. We need a leadership that would ensure justice and fair distribution of national appointments.

“As a president, I will ensure everybody has a seat on his table. I will restore global reputation. Countries are built by handwork and vision.” Saraki said.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to continue in office beyond 2019.

Saraki commended people of the region saying, “South-East people are hardworking, their entrepreneurial spirit is wonderful.”

“As a president, I will partner south East to emerge the next tiger of Africa in business. You don’t build what you don’t have. I therefore appeal to the delegates to vote wisely.” Saraki said.