The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is currently on a private visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Mr Saraki arrived the home of his host located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Monday evening.

The embattled senate president had last week also met with former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, in the latter’s home in Minna, Niger State.

Mr Saraki’s meeting with the past leaders is believed to be related to the 2019 elections. He recently defected from the ruling APC to the opposition PDP.

Like Mr Saraki, Messrs Obasanjo and Babangida are both expected to work against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.