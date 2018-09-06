The All Progressives Congress, APC, has welcomed Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, into the 2019 presidential race on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but with a reminder to him that Nigerians have become tired of his brand of politics.

“Nigerians have had enough of Bukola Saraki’s retrogressive and disruptive style of politics and deserve no more,” the party declared.

But Saraki in a swift reaction, took a swipe at the leadership of APC, saying the party and its leaders were already scared of him emerging as the presidential candidate of PDP, and vowed not to be distracted.

In a statement, yesterday, by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, APC also raised ethical issues regarding Saraki’s bid for the nation’s top job.

It said: “At last, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has declared his intention to run for the Presidency of Nigeria. While the All Progressives Congress, APC, welcomes him to the race as it is his right to do so as a Nigerian citizen, there are, however, many issues that border on his integrity, antecedents, competence and capability to preside over the affairs of the country.”

In his reaction, Saraki, who asked the APC what their business was in the affairs of another party and aspirant, said he had no credibility problem except the one that might be concocted by the leaders of APC and the government.

Saraki in a statement, yesterday, by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said: “Senate President will not be distracted by the antics of an upstart, who lives in Abuja but waits to sign press statements composed for him from Lagos. When his masters show their face, we will debate all the issues they have raised and the ones they may wish to even concoct.

“Dr. Saraki does not have any credibility issues except the ones concocted by these putative demagogues to whom the Senate President has become a nightmare.

“One should ask, what is APC’s business with an aspirant of another party? The truth is, APC is scared stiff of the possibility of a Saraki candidacy. Fortunately, they have no role in deciding that.”