Senator Bukola Saraki has said that he remained President of the Senate because the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) does not have the number of Senators required constitutionally to impeach him when the National Assembly resumed from its annual recess.

Senator Saraki, one of the Presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke in Minna, the Niger state capital, when he met with the party faithful to solicit their support ahead of the party’s Presidential primaries.

According to the Senate President, “They know that PDP members are in the majority and whatever they want to do, they know that they don’t have the numerical strength to alter the leadership of the Senate”.

Bukola Saraki also ruled out the possibility of his stepping down as Senate President when the Senate reconvened as being demanded by the ruling party following his defection to the PDP.

He maintained that “One thing is clear, I will not sacrifice the interest of the country for my personal interest, and in the last three years as a senate president, I have demonstrated that my interest is second to that of national interest”.