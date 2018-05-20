The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Bunmi Olusona, has asked “loyal party members” to disregard the executives “handpicked” by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the congress in the state.

Kwara is one of the seven states where parallel congresses took place during Saturday’s exercise.

A faction loyal to Saraki and another loyal to Lai Mohammed, minister of information, held separate congresses in Ilorin, the state capital.

In a statement signed by Toyin Ayinla, secretary of the party in the state, Olusona alleged that Saraki selected “recycled” members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We want to appeal to loyal party members not to be deceived by the charade that took place at the Banquet Hall of the Kwara state government house where the nPDP who are on their way back to the PDP handpicked their recycled party executives,” the statement read.

“We thank our faithful party members for all their support during the just-concluded congresses. We want to assure them that with the support of Kwarans, we will deliver Kwara for the APC in the forthcoming g general elections.”

The APC chairman said the Kwara chapter of the party is in full support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

“Contrary to the negative impressions being created by nPDP in Kwara state, Kwarans stand solidly in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project,” he said.

“We are solidly in support of he anti-corruption war of the President. We assure Mr President that we will deliver Kwara state for him in the coming elections.”

On the candidacy of Adams Oshiomhole as the next national chairman of the party, he said: “We members of the Kwara state All Progressives Congress have adopted H.E Adams Oshiomhole as our candidate for the position of the national chairman.

“While appreciating the outgoing national chairman of APC, Chief Odigie Oyegun for carrying the party this far, we however believe that we need new hands to object fresh ideas that can give the party victory in the coming general elections.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a teaser hand and a man of proven integrity. He has excelled as a labour leader and as governor of Edo state. He will be able to mobilise party members into the fold of APC.”