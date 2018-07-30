Senate President Bukola Saraki on Monday described Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly as a latter day selfish supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also called him a deceptive and desperate liar that can do anything to achieve his aim.

Saraki was reacting in a statement in Abuja to the claim by Adamu that the Senate President once referred to Senator Dino Melaye as a “clown” in a recent private chat between the two.

The Senate President emphasised that Adamu became a latter day supporter of President Buhari when operatives of the EFCC moved against him and his son.

His words: I urge people to check Adamu’s contributions on the floor before the EFCC moved against him and his son and they will see that this is a latter day, selfish supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We know what he was saying about the President and his administration and what should happen in 2019 before then during discussions with our colleagues, particularly the former governors in the Senate. I specifically recall some statements he made on the President and his administration during an official trip we made together to Morocco in March last year. At the appropriate time, we will give more details.”

Saraki further called Adamu a compulsive liar and an unreliable man who will do or say anything to suit his situation at any point in time.

According to him, Senator Adamu has been peddling insults and lies about him but he has ignored him out of respect for his age.

Saraki further stated that: “I have deliberately ignored the antics of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, especially his constant media attack on me and the Senate since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dusted his file on alleged case of corruption and also went ahead to arraign his son in court. So far, I had refrained from responding in kind out of respect for his age.

“However, it seems he has misread my maturity and respect for docility. He feels the best way to play his self-survival game and ingratiate himself to the government in order to save his skin is for him to be seen to be fighting Saraki, even if that would require him to tell brazen lies and peddle mischief in his old age.

The Senate President in comparing the performance of Senator Adamu with that of Senator Melaye said they were miles apart saying from available records, “Senator Melaye has so far outshined and has performed better than Senator Abdullahi in terms of the number of bills sponsored, motion raised and contributions to debate on the floor.

“Clearly, Adamu’s seven years cannot be compared to Senator Melaye’s three years. Senator Adamu is free to challenge this assertion by showing his contributions on the floor of the Senate.”

Saraki further advised that Senator Abdullahi’s statements should not be relied upon “as he is a deceitful fellow who says what suits the situation that he finds himself. So, it is now he knows the Senate has a bad leadership after three years?

“Well, since Senator Abdullahi Adamu became the attack dog of the executive in the Senate, using language unbecoming of a man of his age against me and other colleagues who he perceived he needs to disparage to reassure his handlers in the Presidency, I have realised that he simply deserve our sympathies. I am sure those he thinks he is working for know he is a man who is only useful for the present moment”, he further stated.