



Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central has raised alarm over alleged removal of ballot papers in some parts of Kaduna for the presidential election.

Sani on Saturday said that ballot papers numbering 100 were illegally removed in some places in Kaduna.

The Kaduna lawmaker who lost his polling unit to his opponent, Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, also lamented the failure of card readers at Saturday’s presidential elections.

Assistant Polling Officer, (APO) Umar Mohammed Sanusi who announced the result at the end of voting exercise said the Senator, who joined Peoples Redemption Party PRP got 51 votes while the APC candidate, Uba Sani got 236 votes.

Sani on his Twitter page wrote: “The security situation in Kaduna for the election is ok for now. However, delivery of election materials in the southern part of the city is poor.

“There also are places where 100 sheets of the ballot papers has been removed from the booklets and the card readers failed in many instances.”