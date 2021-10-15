Senator Sam Anyanwu emerges South East consensus candidate for PDP national secretary

Senator Samuel Anyanwu has emerged as the consensus candidate of the South-East zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the position of the National Secretary of the opposition party in the forthcoming National convention.

Anyanwu who hails from Imo State was a member of the 8th Senate where he represented Imo East Senatorial district under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A statement issued by the National Vice Chairman of the party for the South-East zone, Chief Ali Odefa, said Anyanwu emerged as the consensus candidate after thorough deliberation by the leaders and members of the party in the zone.

The statement issued on Friday and made available to journalists in Abakaliki said “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southeast zone has once again displayed its maturity and readiness to reclaim all its stolen mandates in the zone through the peaceful and united manner in which the zone arrived at a consensus in nominating an illustrious son of the zone, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) as the zone’s sole candidate for the position of National Secretary of our great party ahead of our national convention.

“The PDP in the Southeast by this honourable and uniting act has once again put its detractors who thought that the fortunes of the party will be destabilized by the ceding of the plum position to the zone.

“The PDP in the Southeast is now more than ever prepared and ready for the task ahead.

“We are sincerely grateful to our leaders in the zone who despite their natural human differences have united and formed a common front in our avowed reclamation of the Southeast for our great party.

“Despite the desperation of political jobbers and power mongers who have adopted all manner of undemocratic moves to lure away our members, the Southeast remains a stronghold of the PDP and we assure our teeming members and supporters that our great party remains strong, firm, on the ground and poised for victory as the 2023 general elections approach.

“Thank you”