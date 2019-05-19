<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Senator Emmanuel Paulker representing Central Senatorial District has resolved an age-long chieftaincy tussle in his Opolo community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered at the weekend that Paulker’s intervention restored the peace in the community and led to the election of Chief Ekezie Gabriel as the new Paramount Ruler.

The community was reportedly thrown into crisis following the expiration of the tenure of the former traditional ruler council of the area, which caused litigations and arrest of many indigenes of the community.

Confirming the development, a family head, Chief Hezekiah Odede, said that the chieftaincy crisis was resolved through the efforts of Paulker.

He said prior to Paulker’s intervention, the community was divided with rival groups laying claims to the traditional stool.

He confirmed that many court cases were filed against the people of the community adding that many indigenes were arrested and detained by the police.

Odede said the senator, who got wind of the impasse persuaded the two factions to sheathe their swords and work for the peace of the community.

He said: “It was after the Paulker’s intervention that election was conducted and Chief Ekezie Gabriel won as the Paramount ruler and all his council members. With this, the Senator has made good impact on the lives of Opolo people because the crisis almost destroyed this community.

“Everybody now is living as brothers and sisters just like our fathers used to live. We are now enjoying the sustained peace up till today. Businesses in our community is doing well.

“Besides, the Senator has attracted many social amenities to our area, including water projects, solar lights, library with computers and others.

“You know, here in Niger Delta, access to portable water is our problem because of the oil explosion, that is the problem we face before now, but with the installation of these water projects around this community, many people no longer Falk sick due to water burnt disease”.