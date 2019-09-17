<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District, Orker Jev, on Monday said he would not fight Governor Samuel Ortom over the senatorial seat in 2023.

Jev, who spoke to journalists in Makurdi, added that Ortom and himself would always remain allies.

It is the belief of political observers that Ortom fought his godfather, former Governor George Akume, to smoothen his transition to the Senate in 2023.

The trio of Akume, Ortom and Jev come from the same senatorial district.

But Jev dismissed predictions of a rift, saying those who were anticipating political friction between him and Ortom would be disappointed.

He said, “I have heard of this, but I cannot be fighting this now. I think the people will be disappointed because Ortom and I are allies.”

The first-time senator vowed that he would not dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking on the reported looming defection of PDP members, Jev said, “Everyone has a right to his views. That is why we have tendencies in political parties.”