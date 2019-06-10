Hon. Chinedum Orji representing the people of Umuahia Central State Constituency has been elected Abia State House of Assembly Speaker
His deputy is Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu representing the people of Ohafia South State Constituency.
The new speaker is son of former Abia governor and senator-elect Dr Theodore Ahamefule Kalu.
