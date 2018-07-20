A lawmaker, Babajide Omoworare, has withdrawn from the APC governorship primary in Osun State.

Mr Omoworare represents Osun East Senatorial District in the Senate, same district that the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola, is from.

The governorship primary is holding in the state today to elect the candidate to represent the APC in the September 22 governorship election in Osun.

Mr Omoworare’s withdrawal was announced by his Director of Communications, Tunde Dairo, in a statement.

“In view of obvious political realities which are beyond our control, Senator Babajide Omoworare will not present his Ward Agents, mobilise his supporters or deploy resources for the APC Governorship Primary election of July 20th, 2018.

“This development is with the ultimate view of ensuring party cohesion and for All Progressives Congress to secure victory at the September 22nd governorship election in the state,” Mr Dairo said.