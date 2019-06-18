<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Monday promised that the new leadership of the Senate would do everything possible to ensure the actualisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ agenda.

He also said he would not begrudge any of his colleagues over the incident involving him in the 8th Senate.

Omo-Agege stated these in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

He said the 8th Senate had become part of history and that the focus now was for all serving senators in the 9th National Assembly to improve the welfare of ordinary Nigerians through necessary legislative interventions.

He said, “We shall give the required collaboration to the executive arm of government and help in putting in place the needed enabling environment for the execution of the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

“There are certain commitments that I made to my colleagues which I would reiterate. I would be fair to everybody.

“As a presiding officer, I am no longer going to be partisan. Everybody will be carried along because the 68 votes that I got showed that I have supports across party lines.

“As we move forward, we are first and foremost senators of Nigeria before thinking of our party.

“We will provide the enabling environment for Mr President to execute the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

“Every law, bill or motion and activities of the 9th Senate will be viewed against the prism of what will be in the best interest of the nation.

“I don’t think anyone will feel offended with what we intend to do in accordance with the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

“We are going to be interested in legislation that will positively impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“That is what they expect from us and that is what they will get.”