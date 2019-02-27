



Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of All Progressives Congress (APC), the senator representing Delta Central, has been declared winner of last Saturday’s National Assembly elections to retain his seat.

Announcing the results on Monday evening, Prof Godfrey Aravie, of the University of Benin, declared Omo-Agege winner with 111, 100 votes to beat his closest rival, Hon Evelyn Oboro of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 99,422 votes, while Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate got 2,204 votes.

For the Udu/Ughelli Federal constituency, Dr E. Igbinovia declared APC’s Rev. Francis Waive winner with 41,381, while Hon. Sam Mariere of PDP got 35,126 votes, just as the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon Solomon Awhinawhin, who defected from the PDP to SDP upon losing the PDP ticket, polled 11, 098 votes.

Omo-Agege, in a statement, thanked the people of Delta Central for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would ensure effective representation of the people in the Ninth Senate.

He said: “I am both humbled and honoured that you have placed your confidence and support in me when electing me as your Senator.

“I feel blessed as we begin this new era and I assure you that my representation at the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will always endeavour to reflect the utmost compassion, honesty and integrity.”

Rev. Francis Waive of APC also extended hands of fellowship to candidates of the other political parties, to attract the needed democracy dividends to the constituency.