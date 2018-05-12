The Buhari Support Organization, BSO, Saturday in Katsina urged the senate to respect recent court ruling on suspended Senator Omo-Agege, APC, and Delta North, saying it will promote democracy and rule of law for which the Senate has been known for.

The group which made the call at a press briefing addressed by its state Chairman, Dr Abba Y. Abdullahi, also frowned at what it called ‘’the ill-treatment’’ meted out to the distinguished senator, said such treatment constitutes an affront to the law and principles of human right and free speech.

He said; we wish to appeal to you to urgently implement the court ruling and reverse the suspension of Omo-Agege, stop any further victimization of the Senator and apologize to him and Nigerians for exposing him and his constituency to public ridicule’’

Recall that on Thursday Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court ruled that the Senate’s decision on Omo-Agege, regarding the suspension, as well as the pattern adopted by the National Assembly, was constitutionally defective.

Mr Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central, had approached the court, after the Senate’s committee on ethics and privileges began investigating his comments condemning the Senate over the National Assembly’s decision to amend the electoral act.

In another development, the Buhari Support Organization, BSO, has called on Nigerians to support the re-election bids of both President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state.

In a press briefing held in Katsina which was addressed by its state Chairman, Abba Abdullahi, the group noted that President Buhari has recorded several landmark achievements since assuming power, including stabilizing the economy, ensuring food security through improved Agriculture, decimating terrorist activities nationwide, and improving the image relations of the country abroad among others.

On Masari ,the group noted that the state have never had it so good in the hands of previous past administrations, arguing that additional 4 year for him will consolidate the gains and achievements of his administration.

He said ‘’gentlemen, the task of making Nigeria great again is the patriotic duty of all Nigerians. Similarly, the task of sustaining the unity of this country is the collective responsibility of all’’