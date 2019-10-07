<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Deputy President of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, weekend, met with persons displaced as a result of flooding in parts of Delta State with a promise to assist them in resettling back in their various homes when the flood receded.

Omo-Agege who is the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district gave the charge during a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons in flood-ravaged communities in Warri North local government area of the state.

Speaking yesterday to newsmen on efforts being put in place by the lawmaker to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims, Senior Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Societies Organizations, Princess Modupe Ozolua, said that having been attracted to the plight of the victims, the lawmaker decided to have an on-the-spot assessment of the flooding situation in the state and see how he could intervene to address their needs.

She noted that the lawmaker has expressed concern about the plight of the displaced persons, with an assurance to do all that is necessary within his capability to send relief materials and assist in ameliorating their conditions with a promise to work with relevant agencies to fashion out a permanent solution to the perennial problem of flooding in parts of the state.

She said: “The fact-finding visit is to enable us to bring stakeholders together for adequate support for the IDPs. Senator Omo-Agege cares much about the plight of the IDPs and he will do everything possible to assist in enabling them to resettle back to their homes when the floods recede.

“He is touched by the plight of the flood victims in the state and has decided to send an advance team for an assessment of the level of devastation and the needs of the community with a view to sending relief materials to alleviate their plights.”