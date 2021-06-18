The Senate is working currently on a bill to set aside 30 per cent of seats at the National Assembly and 40 per cent of seats at states’ houses of assembly for young people.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, made the disclosure in Lokoja on Friday at a symposium to mark the 46th birthday of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The theme of the symposium was: “Insecurity in Nigeria and the Role of Youths.”

“If youths are given such an opportunity, they will not have the time to participate in protests when they will be seated at executive council meetings,” Mr Omo-Agege, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Amendment, said.

He said once the law was put in place, ”youth in the country would become more engaged and focus less on crimes and criminal activities”.

Extolling Mr Bello, Mr Omo-Agege said the governor had been regarded as a role model for youth, noting that the country would like to create more young people like the governor to occupy top positions in governance.





The lawmaker said the ruling APC was proud of Mr Bello and his performance as governor in Kogi, pointing out that he (Bello) had contributed greatly to the growth of the APC.

“You have made great efforts to grow the party for us, especially through your efforts in mobilising youths and those with special needs into the party. Our party is proud of you,” Mr Omo-Agege said.

According to him, ”Mr Bello had done exceedingly well and has represented his generation well with President Muhammadu Buhari admitting that his generation is ready to pass the baton to the younger generation”.

“We have listened to all the speakers and how they have talked of the role you played in bringing security to Kogi State, Nigerians are proud of you.

“We all knew how the state was before you became governor and your efforts can be seen clearly,’’ he said.