The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has described as barbaric, the stabbing of an All Progressives Congress loyalist who was celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the tribunal in Effurun, Delta State, last Thursday.

He noted that such vicious resort to self-help can never reverse the Peoples Democratic Party’s electoral and judicial losses to the ruling APC.

Omo-Agege, in a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, said the action of the PDP supporter’s must be thoroughly investigated by the police.

He decried the use of violence in politics, stressing that the police and all political parties in Nigeria should further ensure measures to tackle the menace.

Omo-Agege noted that reports of the ugly incident indicated that the police have already started looking into the matter.

He urged his constituents in Delta Central Senatorial district to be calm and cooperate with the law enforcement agents investigating the matter.

He said, “It is alarming to hear that, last Thursday when all Nigerians who respect the laws of the land were applauding the judicial triumph, someone from the other party took the loss so badly.

“He allegedly took the laws into his own hands in such barbaric manner by attacking an APC loyalist with a broken bottle and almost snuffed out a life in the process.

“I urge the police to ensure active thorough investigation and prosecution as deemed necessary in the eyes of the law.

“Our society must not condone such violence and all political parties have a duty to help by giving their members the orientation of due respect for the law.

“It is futile for anyone to hope that such barbaric reaction can help reverse an overwhelming electoral and judicial loss,” he stated