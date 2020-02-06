<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate on Thursday constituted a 56-member Constitution Review Committee to handle all bills seeking alterations in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The 56-member committee, announced by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, consists of eight principal officers who would serve as steering committee within the larger committee.

Lawan also appointed a senator from each of the 36 states of the Federation and two senators from each of the six geo-political zones.

The 56-member committee to be chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, are the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya; Deputy Senate Leader, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice; Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau.

Other members are senators Theodore Orji (PDP Abia Central), Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC Adamawa Central), Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra North), Albert Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North-East) and Dauda Jika (APC Bauchi Central).

They also include Senators Degi Eremienyo (APC Bayelsa East), Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East), Abubakar Kyari (APC Borno North), Gershom Bassey (PDP Cross River South), James Manager (PDP Delta South), Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North), Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South) and Bamidele Opeyemi (APC Ekiti Central).

Also on the list are a former Deputy Senate President , Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West) , Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central), Rochas Okorocha (APC Imo West), Muhammad Sabo (APC Jigawa South West), Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central), Kabiri Gaya (APC Kano South) and Ahmed Baba Kaita (APC Katsina North).

Others are Senators Mohammed Adamu Aleiro (APC Kebbi Central), Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), Sadiq Umar (APC Kwara North), Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central), Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West), Sani Musa (APC Niger East), Ibikunle Amosun (APC Ogun Central), Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP Ondo South), Bashiru Ajibola (APC Osun Central) and Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo Central).





The committee also listed Senators Dimka Hezekiah Ayuba (APC Plateau Central), George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East), Aliyu Wammako (APC Sokoto North), Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba Central), Ibrahim Gaidam (APC Yobe East) and Mohammed Hassan Gusau (PDP Zamfara Central).

Those representing the zones on the committee are Senators Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi Sout ) and Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano Central ) for the North-West geo-political zone.

For the North East Geopolitical Zone are Senators Kashim Shettima (APC Borno Central) and Lawal Gumau (APC Bauchi South).

Senators Lilian Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central) and Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North), are to represent the South East Geopolitical zone on the committee.

Senators Eyinkenyi Etim (PDP Akwa Ibom South) and Rose Oko (PDP Cross River North) are for South-South zone on the committee, Abdulfatahi Buhari (APC Oyo North) and Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) are for South West geo-political zone.

For the North Central geo political zone are Senators Umar Tanko Almakura (APC Nasarawa North) and Yakubu Oseni (APC Kogi Central).

However, Senator Ifeanyi Uba (YPP Anambra South), kicked against his exclusion from the committee, alleging that the whole membership was of both the APC and PDP stuff which to him, was unfair.

But the Senate President in his response, said the composition of the committee was not based on party membership but on states and zonal basis.

He said, “This composition is not about party affiliation but of equal representation from states and geo-political zones since the assignment before the committee is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians devoid of partisanship.

“What is expected of you is to give Nigerians , constitution that will enhance stability , unity and enabling environment that will afford every Nigerian to actualise his or her dreams without let or hindrance.”

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians seeking alteration in any of the provisions of the 1999 constitution, to submit their memoranda to the committee.