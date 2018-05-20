In defiance to the postponement of the reschedule congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State chapter, the Ogboru and Omo-Agege factions of the party purportedly held a parallel congress on Saturday at Asaba.

It will be recalled that the National Working Committee, NWC of the party had reschedule the Congress of Delta State for Monday, May 21st, 2018 following alleged attempt to compromise the process by the chairman of the committee.

The national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a letter has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to reschedule its state congress for Delta state for Monday, May 21, 2018.

The party, in a letter, with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/018/12, signed by its National Secretary, Hon Mai Mala Buni and addressed to the chairman of the INEC, the APC said it found it necessary to reschedule the exercise, which was earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 19, across the country.

The letter, which also called the attention of the Director, EPPM of the INEC read “we refer to our letter reference number: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/018/12 dated 27th April, 2018, in respect of the above-mentioned subject and wish to advise that we have rescheduled the conduct of our state congresses in Delta state to Monday 21st May, 2018. We thank you for your anticipated cooperation in this regard’, it said.

It was gathered that the National Working Committee of the party decided to postpone and reschedule the state congress in the state because plans to compromise the congress committee was uncovered.