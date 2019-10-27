<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Isoko people under the auspices of Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM, weekend, described Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as God’s special gift to Deltans.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its President, Mr. Goddy Ewerode, and Secretary, Nick Ovuoakporie, pledged their unflinching support for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in his resolve to contribute his quota to development of Delta and Nigeria.

Saying the IENM is a group that believes and promotes the Ovie Omo-Agege brand, they vowed to stand by him in order to build a prosperous Delta State.

The group commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his patriotism and leadership qualities which they said, informed their support for him during his bid to become the Deputy Senate President.

They thanked him for deploying his vast knowledge towards piloting the affairs of the Senate since his emergence and providing exceptional leadership for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State.

To this end, they urged him to remain focused, enjoining him not to be distracted by the actions of mischief makers.