



The Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Wednesday, said the era of the fewer the better in politics was over, insisting that they were in the era of the more the merrier.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State stakeholders meeting with the APC Revalidation/Registration exercise Committee in Asaba, Omo-Agege said he was committed to the success of the registration exercise, expressing confidence in the committee.

Maintaining that politics was a game of number, he told the people to take the registration seriously by mobilising their supporters for the exercise. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the number of political appointments he has given to Delta state.

While telling the people that they have a chance to right the wrong of 2019 in 2023 by returning good votes to the national, he said the only way to achieve this was to enlarge their membership through the registration exercise. He said he was registered in his unit in Orhomurun-Orogun on Tuesday by the registration committee.

Omo-Agege who spoke further, told the people not to rely on only members of the party but reach out to people across the political party to canvass for votes to enable the APC wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State.

Enjoining the APC to take advantage of the crisis in the PDP to harvest their critical stakeholders into the APC, he thanked the Registration Committee members for coming to Delta to carry out the exercise.

Speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the meeting on what he was doing to strengthen the unity of the party in Delta State, Omo-Agege said: “We are doing our very best. First and foremost, we intend to use this registration exercise to first booster our membership in the State but for far too long, we have operated on this premise of the fewer the better.

“We have come to the realisation notwithstanding whatever differences may exist, that there is strength in numbers. And once we are able to establish our presence in each and every unit in the state irrespective of who gets whatever nomination comes 2023, will stand a better chance of taking PDP out in 2023.





“Haven said that, we are also reaching out to every leader to bury the hatchet and move the party forward to enable us to be more competitive in 2023.

“I am speaking with Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor. Frankly, I expected him to be in this meeting but he has some challenges in Lagos, he called when I was headed here. If he had been here I would have probably gone to Evwreni to see him.

“We have been talking, we have been visiting and I have been doing the same with Festus Keyamo, I have been doing the same thing with Victor Ochei. So we are reaching out; am sure with time, all these differences will be resolved and at the end of the day, we are members of the APC. ”

Speaking earlier during the meeting, State Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Prophet Jones Erue restated the importance of registration exercise, adding that the meeting was to get briefing from the Registration Committee on how the exercise would be done.

Erue stressed the need for the unity of the party, lamenting that Zamfara lost everything because of the division. He said, “what I need as send-off package is the peace and unity of the party”.

Urging the people to mobilise for the registration exercise so as to populate the party, he said it was “time to talk APC, time to talk peace. Everybody should be allowed to register without division”.

Chairman of the Registration/Revalidation panel, Mr Wilson Oyegbu, commended the people for observing the Covid-19 protocol, saying that the registration was to affirm that the party was the biggest in Africa.

He said they were not here to talk about party structure but to ensure that people were mobilised for the registration and for the party to win election in 2023, adding that it was a period to embrace one another and period of political evangelism.

Oyegbu told the people to ensure maximum mobilization, maintaining that “politics is not played in Abuja or Asaba but at the unit”. He added that they would not allow ghost registration.

The meeting was attended by Engr Hycinth Enuha, the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal constituency, Revd Francis Waive, a former Military Administrator, Air Vice Marshall Frank Ajobena and a host of other leaders and members of the APC in Delta State.