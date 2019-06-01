<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker representing Delta Central at the upper legislative chambers, Senator Olorogun Ovie OmoAgege, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, for his swearing-in for second term in office.

Omo-Agege said the Urhobo nation has gained so much under the Buhari led administration in all areas of development.

In a statement signed by one Billy Egbe on behalf of the Senator noted with a great sense of gratitude that the President’s first tenure was beneficial to their people.

He pointed out that from the inception of democracy, no federal government in the recent past has shown fidelity to its promises to the Urhobos and the South-south in general like the government of President Buhari has shown in terms of infrastructural development, attention to progressive and peoples uplifting policies as a necessary element of good governance.

Omo-Agege highlighted some the things Urhobo has benefitted from the Buhari administration to include; “Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), payment of pensions to former staff of Delta Steel Company (DSC), the ongoing dualisation of the Amukpe-Eku-Agbor-Ewu expressway, funding of the Federal Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“Others are the construction and successful commissioning of the Itakpe-Ujevwu (Udu) standard gauge railway line, and judicious implementation of the government’s Social Investment Programs (SIPs) for our people all testify to the great work Mr. President has done in Urhobo, Delta State and indeed, the entire South South geopolitical zone.”