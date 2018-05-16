Embattled Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, is currently in the Senate chamber, where lawmakers are having an executive session and expected to attend plenary.

Omo-agege, who expected to attend plenary, on Tuesday, but boycotted it, signed the attendance register of the Senate at about 10.30am, on Wednesday. Thereafter, he proceeded to his office.

Omo-agege is expected to face a joint adhoc committee investigating the invasion of the National Assembly later today, to explain his role in the imbroglio.