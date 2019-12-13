<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has condoled with the family of the former speaker of the State, Hon Adejare Bello, on the death of his mother. Mrs Monilola Abeki Bello.

In a condolence message issued by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election, in Osun State, Senator Omisore described the death of the former Speaker’s mother as painful and shocking, saying the deceased was a mother who dedicated her life to the service of others and was always ready to provide the needed motherly role to her biological children and others.

He said: “I am using this opportunity to commiserate with the former Speaker of Osun State, Rt Honourable Adejare Bello, on the death of his mother, Mrs Monilola Abeki Bello.

“Her death came as shocking and painful considering the vacuum her death will create. Mama, no doubt was a blessing to not only her children but to several others.”

Omisore said the late Mama Bello was exemplary and her role would leave a vacuum that would hardly be filled.

He, therefore, prayed to God to comfort all who mourn her and grant her soul eternal rest.