



A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Olujimi yesterday rejected the decision of the Court of Appeal that recognised the state’s former governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose’s faction.

Consequently, Olujimi’s loyalists vowed to approach the Supreme Court to determine whether the conduct of the PDP ward congress in Ekiti by the National Working Committee (NWC) was in line with the PDP Constitution.

The Publicity Secretary, Mr. Sanya Adesua disclosed this plan in Ado Ekiti yesterday after an exhaustive deliberation on the judgement of the appellate court.

After losing at a Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Olujimi’s faction had approached the appellate court, asking it to dismiss the conduct of the PDP ward congress in Ekiti by the National Working Committee (NWC).

In its judgement, however, the appellate court upheld the decision of the trial court holding that the case was not justiciable on the ground that it was a matter that emanated from intra-party affairs.





The court had frowned at the suit on the ground that the issue of congress “is an internal issue of the PDP and that once the national body headed by Chief Uche Secondus had recognised a group, that no court could reverse such.”

After the Saturday meeting, Olujimi’s faction said after considering the pros and cons of the judgement, they resolved that the verdict should be challenged at the Supreme Court, where they believed justice would be done.

The meeting, also, resolved that the State Working Committee under the leadership of Mr. Kehinde Odebunmi should be sustained and encouraged to go ahead with the running of the party in Ekiti.

The meeting further agreed that all governorship aspirants “are encouraged to go ahead with their consultation and mobilisation of the generality of Ekiti people, who are anxiously waiting for a PDP governor in 2022. However, such sensitization must be devoid of rancour.”

The meeting commended all the party members for their steadfastness and for hoping that justice would triumph over injustice, and truth over falsehood.